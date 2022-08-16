Countdown To Kickoff: Fort White Indians

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -2021 was life on a razor blade for the Fort White Indians. The team ended the year 5-5 and collected wins over Dixie County, Branford, and Santa Fe. But a chaotic finishing stretch included three losses in their last four, and back to back defeats by a combined 54-6. So it’s safe to wonder--which Indians will show up this fall.“it’s going really good right now,

The guys are all working very hard,” said senior quarterback Clayton Philpot. “Everybody has bought in and doing their job. We’re working some guys in new spots and everything and getting everybody to know the new offense.”

First year head coach Lee Dorsett takes over to employ that offense after a 20-year run in Georgia. Seven players are back on each side, including Philpot. But the Indians concede they wore down late last season, so the focus has turned into developing strength.

“The leadership entails that we’re lifting every day, and we have excitement for the season and we’re ready to go,” said senior tight end / defensive end Avery Giddens. “We’re psyched, ready to go, ready to prove everybody wrong and show what we have to do.”

“A lot of grinding, motivation, everybody has a great mindset right now,” said junior running back / cornerback Miliki Clark. ”A lot of guys are in new spots, but I feel like we’re ready.”

Fort White also needs to demonstrate more consistency after going Just 1-4 on the road last year. The Indians play in Class 1A-Region 3 and kick off against Taylor a week from Friday, mindful of all that’s out there to be achieved.

“We just want to build on it, really, and see if we can make it further,” said Philpot. “We had a lot of enthusiasm, but because of injuries, that hurt us towards the playoffs, so we have to stay healthy and see how far we can get this year.”

Fort White’s first three games are all at home, and that could give the Indians a chance to make this season a smooth ride.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.