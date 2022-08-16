Federal Court judge dismissed Diyonne McGraw’s lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Diyonne McGraw suffered a loss in the courts just over a week before she runs for her old Alachua County School Board seat

Federal Court Judge Allen Winsor has granted a motion to dismiss McGraw’s lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis after he removed her from her seat on the board because she didn’t live in the district she represented.

RELATED: Judge rules against former ACPS school board member Diyonne McGraw in her suit against Governor DeSantis

Mcgraw claimed DeSantis violated her due process right to have her vote counted.

Winsor wrote that McGraw failed to prove that.

RELATED: Diyonne McGraw files to run for her old Alachua County School Board seat

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.