Gainesville Police Department hires company to review Terrell Bradley’s arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley.

Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest.

July 10, Bradley tried to run from officers but was caught and mauled by a K-9, losing his eye in the process.

Family members and supporters of Bradley have asked GPD to release the body camera video of the incident. They also painted a mural on Southwest 34th Street demanding the body camera footage and for the officer involved to be fired.

GPD Chief Lonnie Scott says the video will not be released until the investigation into the incident is complete.

