Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. 

Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida,  will review the circumstances behind the arrest.  

RELATED STORY: Terrell Bradley repaints mural calling for justice after swastika was painted on top

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

