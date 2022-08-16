Gainesville woman arrested for DUI with kids in the vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for crashing her vehicle with children inside while under the influence of narcotics.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Holly Hunter, 30, on Monday for failing to stay in her lane. When they stopped her, deputies noticed major damage on the side of the vehicle, later determined to be from crashing into a pole off U.S. Highway 441.

The two small children in the vehicle were taken to UF Health Pediatrics.

Deputies called FHP to take over the investigation. Troopers say Hunter had a difficult time standing and speaking to troopers.

Inside her purse, troopers found baggies containing meth.

TRENDING: Hawthorne man arrested for traveling to Marion County to have sex with underage girl

Hunter is charged with child neglect, DUI with property damage, hit and run, drug possession, and drug equipment position. She was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $13,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.