Hawthorne man arrested for traveling to Marion County to have sex with underage girl

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Hawthorne who is accused of traveling to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Sheriff’s deputies say a mother noticed Troy Odom, 25, was speaking to her underage daughter online through Snapchat and contacted the sheriff’s office on Aug. 8.

An undercover deputy then began secretly messaging Odom from the child’s account. While Odom believed he was speaking to the girl, he sent sexually explicit messages and stated he wanted to meet the child in person.

On Aug. 9, Odom traveled from Hawthorne to Fort McCoy to meet the child and was arrested by deputies. They say during an interview, Odom admitted to traveling to the city with the intention of having sex with the underage girl.

Odom is charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sexual Conduct and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony. He was released from the Marion County Jail after posting a bond of $7,000.

