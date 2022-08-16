Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals.

Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem.

Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals per month, has taken in more than a thousand in the last three months and is on track to take in another 500 this month.

TRENDING: ‘Dyal-ed in:’ Interim Lake City Manager promoted to permanent position

Williams says they are averaging more than 40 pets a month being euthanized.

They are hoping for more resources from the city and county to handle the sudden influx

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Federal Court judge dismissed Diyonne McGraw’s lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis
Federal Court judge dismissed Diyonne McGraw’s lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis
Americans for Prosperity will have a cheap gas event at a Marathon gas station in Ocala
Americans for Prosperity will have a cheap gas event at a Marathon gas station in Ocala
A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information
A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing