Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals.

Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem.

Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals per month, has taken in more than a thousand in the last three months and is on track to take in another 500 this month.

Williams says they are averaging more than 40 pets a month being euthanized.

They are hoping for more resources from the city and county to handle the sudden influx

