Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to provide Cedar Key water service

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners get an update on a proposal by Bronson town leaders to provide Cedar Key with water service.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Levy County commissioners consider piping water services to Otter Creek and Cedar Key

They will discuss the proposal along with other planning and zoning petitions.

The public comments will be limited to a maximum of three minutes per person.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to provide Cedar Key water...
Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to give Cedar Key water service
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’...
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck
Federal Court judge dismissed Diyonne McGraw’s lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis
Federal Court judge dismissed Diyonne McGraw’s lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis
Americans for Prosperity will have a cheap gas event at a Marathon gas station in Ocala
Americans for Prosperity will have a cheap gas event at a Marathon gas station in Ocala