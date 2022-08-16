Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to provide Cedar Key water service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners get an update on a proposal by Bronson town leaders to provide Cedar Key with water service.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m.

They will discuss the proposal along with other planning and zoning petitions.

The public comments will be limited to a maximum of three minutes per person.

