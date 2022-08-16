Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and consider a permit to provide a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m.
They would like to place Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck on N US Highway 441/301.
It is recommended that both the staff and the planning and zoning commission will approve with conditions.
