Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and consider a permit to provide a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m.

They would like to place Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck on N US Highway 441/301.

It is recommended that both the staff and the planning and zoning commission will approve with conditions.

