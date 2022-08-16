Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and consider a permit to provide a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m.

TRENDING: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer

They would like to place Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck on N US Highway 441/301.

It is recommended that both the staff and the planning and zoning commission will approve with conditions.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.