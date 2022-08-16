New state-issued standardized test to be administered as soon as next week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s out with the old and in with the new as the Florida Department of Education says goodbye to the FSA, and hello to the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T. testing).

Instead of taking one standardized test at the end of the school year, students will now take three tests throughout the year as a part of the state’s new progress monitoring system.

“It makes sense to me because if you’re able to identify the problem earlier on, then you can implement interventions to address them,” said Allisha Piazza, parent.

Alachua County School District officials sent a notice to parents, saying the first of these tests will start as soon as next Monday.

“I think it’s better for the kids to have three different ones because it takes a little bit of the stress off of them from having to do one big testing time,” said Crystal Trunk, parent.

A spokesperson for the Alachua County School District said progress monitoring is nothing new.

“Our school system and really school systems all over the country do progress monitoring anyway... This is a system that really formalizes that throughout the state of Florida,” said Jackie Johnson.

Under the F.A.S.T. testing system, students in VPK through 10th grade will be tested in reading, and students in VPK through 8th grade will be tested in math, three times a year.

Florida law requires that parents receive their child’s results within two weeks of them taking the test, but Johnson said this could be a problem.

“We had hoped that the state’s family portal that they were working to develop would be ready in time to meet that particular deadline. We’ve since learned from the state that that portal will not be ready until mid-October.”

So, it will be the school districts’ responsibility to get the results from the state and to the parents in that time frame.

Each school will have its own testing schedule.

A spokesperson for the school district says parents should be on the lookout for information from their child’s school about their specific testing schedule.

To learn more about F.A.S.T testing in the school district, and see sample questions, click here.

