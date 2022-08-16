Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning.

The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.

The sale ran for a little more than one hour this morning. It was part of the organization’s campaign called “the True Cost of Washington.” Americans for Prosperity is a libertarian conservative political advocacy group.

One driver who waited in line for about 30 minutes says he thinks the upcoming elections have an impact on the price at the pump.

“I hope they continue, I hope they come back down but, you know, usually right before elections they come down anyways and then they will go back up afterward,” said driver Don Ening.

The group says Floridians on average spent $681 during the month of May because of inflation.

The Biden administration says the president’s efforts to call on domestic and international oil producers to increase global supplies and lower costs have caused the fastest decline in gas prices in more than a decade.

