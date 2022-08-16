Ocala man arrested for molesting child under the age of 12

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of luring a young child into his bedroom and molesting him.

On Monday, deputies arrested Rogelio Argote Munoz, 38, on charges of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct, Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a Victim less than 12 Years of Age, and Attempted Sexual Battery on a Victim less than 12 Years of Age.

Deputies say on Sunday, Argote Munoz invited the child to his home in the Golden Hills Mobile Home Park. He then lured the child into his bedroom by offering to let the kid feed baby chickens.

Argote Munoz then molested the child and attempted to sexually batter him.

The victim told investigators similar incidents had occurred in the past and Argote Munoz told the victim, that he had performed sexual acts with other children.

Detectives believe Argote Munoz may have abused other children. They ask anyone with information about sexual abuse perpetrated by Argote Munoz to call Detective Hartigan at 352-368-3535.

Argote Munoz was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

