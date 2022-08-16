Putnam County Jail farm teaches inmates about beekeeping

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Jail is adding a new type of animal to their jail farm -- bees.

The farm received colonies and equipment for beekeeping to teach inmates how to become beekeepers.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the apiary offers more benefits than just honey. The bees will help improve crop yields for the farm’s gardens. Working with bees can also be a stress reliever for inmates and staff.

The Beekeepers of Putnam County Florida helped set up and provide education on the new bee colony.

Apiary added to Putnam County Jail farm (PCSO)

