Real estate agent files lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information for SWAT raid

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A real estate agent is suing Bosshardt Realty, alleging the company carried out a conspiracy to wipe away a competitor in Gainesville.

Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a swat raid in June of last year.

GPD investigators were told trade secrets were stolen from Bosshardt.

RELATED: Arbitrator rules in favor of Drotos and Ryals in Bosshardt Realty lawsuit

Two other real estate agents were the main targets of the raid, and the lawsuit alleges Casseaux was “inconveniently in the way.”

The lawsuit is claiming abuse of process, defamation, and civil conspiracy and is asking for a trial by jury.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

“The Bash” music festival is coming to Gainesville
“The BASH” music festival is coming to Gainesville
“The Bash” music festival is coming to Gainesville
“The BASH” music festival is coming to Gainesville
“The BASH” music festival is coming to Gainesville
“The BASH” music festival is coming to Gainesville
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to give Cedar Key water service
Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to provide Cedar Key water service