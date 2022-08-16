A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A real estate agent is suing Bosshardt Realty, alleging the company carried out a conspiracy to wipe away a competitor in Gainesville.

Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a swat raid in June of last year.

GPD investigators were told trade secrets were stolen from Bosshardt.

Two other real estate agents were the main targets of the raid, and the lawsuit alleges Casseaux was “inconveniently in the way.”

The lawsuit is claiming abuse of process, defamation, and civil conspiracy and is asking for a trial by jury.

