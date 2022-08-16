A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A real estate agent is suing Bosshardt Realty, alleging the company carried out a conspiracy to wipe away a competitor in Gainesville.

Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a swat raid in June of last year.

GPD investigators were told trade secrets were stolen from Bosshardt.

Two other real estate agents were the main targets of the raid, and the lawsuit alleges Casseaux was “inconveniently in the way.”

The lawsuit is claiming abuse of process, defamation, and civil conspiracy and is asking for a trial by jury.

