Residents rally against Northern Turnpike Extension following victory

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has paused plans to build a toll road through North Central Florida, on Tuesday community leaders held a rally to make sure the plan doesn’t return.

Organizers of the ‘no roads to ruin’ campaign held a news conference to address the impact of FDOT’s turnpike project.

It comes after the department put a pause on the Northern Turnpike Extension Project because it could not identify any viable corridor following pushback from local communities.

At the rally, people shared their concerns over the paused project and how it has impacted their communities. They also say that they will continue to watch to see if any effort is made to resume the turnpike extensions.

In 2021, SB 100 directed FDOT to study the possibility of extending the turnpike in Citrus, Levy, Marion, and Sumter counties. The department was asked to submit a final report by Dec. 31, 2022.

The department decided the report will not recommend a specific corridor and the department will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed.

