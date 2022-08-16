STUDY: Morning cup of coffee may help reduce nicotine cravings

University of Florida College of Medicine
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers found the morning cigarette and coffee combination could be more than just a habit.

Researchers found chemical compounds in roasted coffee beans that may help lighten the effects of morning nicotine cravings.

A cell-based study identified two compounds in coffee that directly affect certain high-sensitivity nicotine receptors in the brain. The receptors can be hypersensitive in smokers after a night of nicotine withdrawal.

“Many people look for coffee in the morning because of the caffeine. But was the coffee doing anything else to smokers? We wanted to know if there were other things in coffee that were affecting the brain’s nicotine receptors,” said Roger L. Papke, Ph.D., a pharmacology professor in the UF College of Medicine.

The findings have yet to be tested on humans.

