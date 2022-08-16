SUV crashes into Marion County School bus

Marion County School Bus (FILE)
Marion County School Bus (FILE)(WDTV)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say no children were hurt when an SUV crashed into a school bus in Marion County.

On Monday, state troopers say a 44-year-old woman from Ocala driving a Jeep Cherokee was headed north on Southwest 20th Avenue Road around 8:15 a.m.

The Jeep veered off the roadway into the grass shoulder of the road. The driver then tried to reenter the roadway by making a U-turn.

The Jeep was struck by a school bus headed north.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was cited for making an improper turn.

No one on the bus was hurt.

FHP released the following statement: “Florida school buses carry precious cargo – our children. Last year, there were 2,700 school bus crashes in Florida, which is 2,700 too many. FHP urges motorists to always be alert and drive with caution around school buses and in school zones where children may be present. Safety on and around school buses is a shared responsibility and important for everyone to know.”

