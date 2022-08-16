Tech Tuesday: Sid Martin Biotech

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our friends at UF Innovate and SCAD Media introduce us to Karl LaPan, the director of the award-winning Biotech incubator, Sid Martin, located in Alachua. Karl gives us an inside peek as to why Sid Martin has become such a popular destination for researchers and the latest biotech discoveries.

Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron, here with UF Innovate Accelerate. And today I’m with Karl LaPan from Sid Martin. Karl, thank you so much for joining us today.

Terrific to be with you.

So tell us a little bit more about Sid Martin.

Yeah, Sid Martin is a rural biotech incubator focused on the growth and development of young startup companies that are in a number of different areas and segments: gene therapy, regenerative medicine, but all focused on bringing transformational innovations to improve people’s quality of life and wellbeing.

And how do you guys provide services to entrepreneurs?

Our services range from offering space and laboratory services to help them with the actual chemistry, and experiments, and all of the innovation work that they’re doing. We offer access to capital services and support. We have advisory services and mentorship. So we have a whole menu of services that accelerate the growth and development of these companies, so that they move from this early stage R&D into the process development stage.

And how does Sid Martin impact the community?

Yeah, our impact has been phenomenal and transformational since 1994. Over $11 billion of invested capital, average wage rates of jobs in the building over $80,000 per year. We’ve had incredible success with both spawning new companies and growing these companies.

And can you tell us a little bit more about the room we’re standing in right now?

Yeah, one of the things entrepreneurs, especially in the biotech sector, often lack is access to shared scientific equipment. The equipment in this room is expensive, over $1.7 million of equipment. And we try to buy down the risk of time and money for the entrepreneur by providing them access to equipment that they don’t have to pay for, but is easily accessible to them.

And where can people learn more about Sid Martin?

Yeah, the best place is to go to the UF Innovate webpage and click on the Accelerate tab.

And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode, I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate Accelerate, and we’ll see you next week.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: At-Home Testing

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour
'No Roads to Ruin Coalition' rally against turnpike extension
Residents rally against Northern Turnpike Extension following victory
Tech Tuesday: Sid Martin Biotech
Drivers line up to buy gas at Ocala gas station for reduced price
Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour