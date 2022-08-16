Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday.

Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest.

After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.

They do not believe foul play was involved.

