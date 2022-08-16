Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday.

Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest.

After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.

They do not believe foul play was involved.

