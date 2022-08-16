Trail at Newnans Lake shut down due to prescribed burn

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The St. Johns River Water Management District is warning residents of a prescribed burn in Alachua County on Tuesday.

The district is conducting a 45-acre burn on the northeast portion of the Newnans Lake Conservation area. The Hatchet creek track will be closed for the duration of the burn.

The purpose of the prescribed burn is to maintain fire-dependent ecosystems, reduce hazardous fuel loads, and mitigate wildfire risk.

