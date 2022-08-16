UF volleyball team 15th in preseason coaches poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s no question that the Florida Gator volleyball program is one of the nation’s most consistent across all sports. On Monday, Florida was voted 15th in the preseason AVCA national coaches poll, marking the 31st straight year in which the Gators have been slotted for the preseason top 15. It is the third-longest such streak in NCAA history.

Florida opens play under head coach Mary Wise in the Gators invitational Aug. 26-27, when the Gators will host UNF, East Tennessee State, and Virginia over a two-day span. Prior to that, however, Florida holds fan day on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a 2 p.m. exhibition match against Jacksonville.

UF is coming off a 22-9 season last year, including a 14-4 record in SEC play. Kentucky is the only conference school ahead of Florida in the AVCA poll, at No. 11. Nebraska is the preseason No. 1, followed by Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota. The Gators face The Badgers, Golden Gophers, and Wildcats this season.

