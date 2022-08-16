UF volleyball team 15th in preseason coaches poll

Florida opens the regular season in Gators Invitational Aug. 26-27
UF practice, Dec. 2021
UF practice, Dec. 2021(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s no question that the Florida Gator volleyball program is one of the nation’s most consistent across all sports. On Monday, Florida was voted 15th in the preseason AVCA national coaches poll, marking the 31st straight year in which the Gators have been slotted for the preseason top 15. It is the third-longest such streak in NCAA history.

Florida opens play under head coach Mary Wise in the Gators invitational Aug. 26-27, when the Gators will host UNF, East Tennessee State, and Virginia over a two-day span. Prior to that, however, Florida holds fan day on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a 2 p.m. exhibition match against Jacksonville.

UF is coming off a 22-9 season last year, including a 14-4 record in SEC play. Kentucky is the only conference school ahead of Florida in the AVCA poll, at No. 11. Nebraska is the preseason No. 1, followed by Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota. The Gators face The Badgers, Golden Gophers, and Wildcats this season.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

UCHS went unbeaten until region title game last year
Countdown To Kickoff: Union County Fightin’ Tigers
UF Indoor Practice Facility, Aug. 12
Takeaways from UF’s first football scrimmage
The Bradford Tornadoes line up as a team before a game.
Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes
Keystone Heights prepares to run a play against Bell.
Countdown To Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians