Barbeque Brawl winner looks to expand operations in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has agreed to help the winner of the Barbeque Brawl expand his business.

Rashad Jones wants to build a fixed location for a Big Lee’s Barbeque eatery.

Commissioners Tuesday approved plans for an outdoor commissary along US 441 near State Road 326 north of Ocala.

Commissioners want Big Lee’s to add more parking spots and a barrier between neighboring homes, but essentially approved the plans in a five-to-zero vote.

Jones says his food trucks will continue to operate.

