Best Buddies Pet Pantry Incorporated will hold a pet food distribution

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a pet food distribution at Village VIew Community Church in Summerfield on Wednesday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The location of this event is 8585 SE 147th Place in Summerfield.

The event is hosted by Best Buddies Pet Pantry Incorporated.

Pet food is available for pantry clients.

