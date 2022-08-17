Biden administration expected to release new COVID-19 booster guidelines

HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next...
HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next month, Americans will have access to new COVID-19 boosters to fight off two of the omicron strains.

The Biden administration is expected to issue “operational guidelines” to prepare for the rollout of the updated boosters, according to a source close to the administration’s planning discussions.

According to the source, the Department of Health and Human Services will release the guidelines to public health departments in the next week or two. The guidelines will include information about ordering vaccines and what to expect in terms of the logistical plan.

On Tuesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator shared that the new boosters will be available in early to mid-September.

The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Oysters are pictured in this photo from December 2006.
2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
LAKE CITY CRASH
Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries
Lake City crash leads to traffic
Andrew Warren
Florida prosecutor sues DeSantis after removal for opposing abortion, gender transition bans