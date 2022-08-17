Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers.

The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility.

Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala.

They would like all attendees to wear a mask.

This event is only open to Ocala Electric Utilities customers.

