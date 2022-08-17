Columbia County Report: Humane society euthanizes more animals due to overcrowding

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Staff members are calling on Lake City and Columbia County leaders to help with the overcrowding problem at the humane society and two organizations are offering good food and drinks in this week’s Columbia County Report.

Humane Society Overcrowding

The Lake City Humane Society has changed from being classified as a “no-kill” shelter, to being a “low-kill” shelter after being forced to euthanize more animals due to overcrowding.

Officials say there are currently 89 dogs and 132 cats at the shelter. Staff members say during the past three months the number of intakes more than tripled because people can’t afford to care for their pets.

“A lot of people are moving to apartments as well because they can’t afford their homes so they are going into a smaller home where they can’t have animals,” said Ashley Gerondale, shelter operations director at the Lake City Humane Society. “The pet deposits have increased so these people can’t pay pet deposits.”

In addition to an increase in animals, because of inflation, staff members say their expenses to operate are going up. They are also having to transport animals to Jacksonville to get spayed or neutered because local veterinarians don’t have availability.

Shelter leaders asked city leaders for additional funding at Monday night’s meeting to help with the problem. They are also asking for more people, including city council members, to volunteer to help with staff shortages.

“We do have volunteers who come in and help out when they can but it’s mostly our staff,” said Delilah Grant, director of finance and administration at the Lake City Humane Society. “Ashley will pitch in and do dishes or help feed and I’ll pitch in and help take care of cats and stuff so it’s everybody’s job to help care for the animals, that’s what we’re here for. "

People who want to help the shelter can do so by adopting or fostering pets, donating food and litter, or giving money. Click here for more information on donating.

Columbia County Senior Services Fundraiser

Columbia County Senior Services is preparing for a BBQ fundraiser on Aug. 26.

For ten dollars, people can get pulled pork, garlic bread, baked beans, coleslaw, and dessert.

The money raised will benefit senior services programs. Orders need to be placed by no later than 4 p.m. on Aug 24. Call Kim M. Glover, Development Director at (386) 755-0235 ext. 107 or ccssdevdirector@gmail.com to order.

Craft Beer and Wine Festival

The Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine Festival is set for Oct. 22 this year. It will take place at Wilson Park at Lake Desoto from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event will include beer and wine, live music, food trucks, a makers’ market, and more. The beer and wine tastings start at noon.

The tickets are on sale, click here to purchase them.

