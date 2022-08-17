Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teenager

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old girl.

Deputies say Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, disappeared from her home last night just before midnight. She was last seen at the home on Southeast Woodhaven Street.

She may be wearing a black shirt, but the clothing description cannot be confirmed.

Deputies ask anyone who may know her whereabouts to contact Dispatch at 386-719-2005.

