Countdown To Kickoff: Branford Buccaneers

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -Football is a game of yards, but the Branford Buccaneers were fractions of a point away in the RPI system from reaching the state playoffs a year ago. The Bucs had a promising 3-0 start wiped out by a four-game skid--So 5-5 it was for a 1A Rural program that’s constantly cycling through talent.

“We take great pride in or staff and program of getting the most out of what we have, and that’s high school football,” said Branford head coach Tim Clark. “You coach the kids you’ve got and do it the right way, and that’s our mission and the kids have bought in and they’re doing better every day.”

Clark and the Bucs have to be efficient. They replace their starting quarterback, top rusher, and number one receiver.

“I just hope we all come together and clash together, and put our heads together, hopefully work together as a team and make good things happen,” said senior defensive back / linebacker Brice Criggall.

Branford plays its first two games at home, against Eagle’s View a week from Friday, and then versus Bronson Sept. 2. The support the Bucs feel might be worth a few points

“It’s the same crowd all the time,” said senior defensive tackle Conner Harris. “Even players from a few years ago, their parents still come to our games, it’s a good environment to be in.”

“You look over and see the other team, they may be bigger, but as soon as that first kickoff, and then the first hit, you just can’t compete with something like that,” said Criggal.

“It’d be a nice end to our football career, we’ve been playing since we were 5-6 years old,” said senior offensive lineman John Coker. “It’d be a good end, to a long career of football.”

And if the Bucs can gain that extra yard, they might just end up on the right side of that playoff bubble.

