Eastside High alumni express the importance to reincorporate the marching band at the school

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After school administrators denied to reincorporate the Eastside High School marching band, people took their concerns to the Alachua County School Board.   

The band was known for marching in historically black neighborhoods since the 1970′s.  

In the meeting, alumni expressed the importance of bringing back the integrated program.    

“I would like for you to return the soul back to Eastside High School band. The community enjoyed the east side during the 70′s, and during the 90′s, said resident Alonso Young.”   

Residents also urged the board to at least bring similar programs back to the school

Board member Leanetta McNealy said she and the superintendent will work to set up a possible meeting or workshop to discuss a solution.

