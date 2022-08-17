Farm Share will host a food distribution
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area.
Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available.
It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis.
