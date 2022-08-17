Gainesville man arrested for beating, raping woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he beat and raped a woman on Monday.

Officers say just before 6 a.m., a woman ran out of a home and flagged down an officer on patrol to report she had just been raped by David Carter, 40.

The victim explained to officers that she and Carter got into an argument and he threatened to break her jaw. She hid in the closet and Carter followed her in and punched her repeatedly.

He then held her down and sexually assaulted her as she told him to stop. At one point, the victim says she tried to move away and Carter grabbed her by the neck and strangled her.

Officers say the victim was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment. She had bruising all over her body.

Carter denied the sexual battery but admitted to threatening violence.

He is charged with sexual battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and battery by touch or strike. He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

