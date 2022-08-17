Gainesville man cuts another man with samurai sword

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing aggravated battery charges after cutting another man with a sword on Tuesday.

Gainesville Police Department officers say, Dylan Martin, 23, got into an argument with his brother around 1:30 a.m.

Martin armed himself with a two-foot samurai sword. He then cut the victim’s left hand with the blade.

During an interview with officers, Martin said he grabbed the sword to scare the victim who was “messing with him,” but did not mean to cut him.

RELATED: Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

The victim suffered several cuts on his hand that needed stitches. He did not want to report the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.