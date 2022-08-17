Gator football team savoring new facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been proven that if you build it, people will come--people will most definitely come. The Gator football program is starting a new era in quality of student athlete life.

On Sunday, the team moved into its brand new, $85 million James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center, and based on the photos and videos shared by the UF Communications office, it is palacial. You might have heard about some of the luxury items, such as spacious lockers, a swimming pool, basketball courts, and dining areas.

The Heavener Center is also an efficient facility as it lies adjacent to the Gators’ practice field. Billy Napier estimates they’ll cut 36 minutes a day off their commute, 18 minutes each way, by avoiding a long walk across the parking lot to practice, changing and un-changing.

“You talk about every bell and whistle, there are some huge advantages relative to the technology that’s in the building from a teaching standpoint, from a physical development standpoint, the investment in nutrition for all sports,” said Napier. “These are all things that are going to contribute to development of the player.”

UF even created a game-simulator for players to increase their already thorough preparation for game day.

“You can walk into the room and simulate the game, that’s another plus on the opponent,” said safety Trey Dean III. “Because the more game reps in your head, it’ll make the game easier so you can say practice makes perfect.”

“Everybody is pulling up for a work day at the facility, we have everything right there, it’s super convenient,” said wide receiver Trent Whittemore. “It’s one of the nicest facilities in the country, and we’re thankful.”

Florida kicks off on Sept. 3 versus Utah.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.