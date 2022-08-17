GPD arrests two armed carjacking suspects after vehicle chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking in Southeast Gainesville on Wednesday.

Officers say two people were arrested on Southeast Second Avenue. It comes after the suspects held a person at gunpoint in the 1300 block of East University Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The suspects fled the scene in the stolen car.

GPD officers spotted the vehicle a short distance away and a brief pursuit ensued. It ended on Second Avenue where the two suspects were apprehended.

At last check, detectives say they are still piecing together information about the case.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

