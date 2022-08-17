Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse.

On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues.

RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights Farm Tours of Ocala tour of horse country

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Best Buddies Pet Pantry Incorporated will hold a pet food distribution
Best Buddies Pet Pantry Incorporated will hold a pet food distribution
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
Farm Share will host a food distribution
Farm Share will host a food distribution
Best Buddies Pet Pantry Incorporated will hold a pet food distribution
Best Buddies Pet Pantry Incorporated will hold a pet food distribution