Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute.
According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well as the southbound turning lane for about 40 minutes.
