Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute.

According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well as the southbound turning lane for about 40 minutes.

TRENDING: Lake City District 14: Two candidates are going head-to-head for city council seat

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
Lake City crash leads to traffic
Andrew Warren
Florida prosecutor sues DeSantis after removal for opposing abortion, gender transition bans
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville