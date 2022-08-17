Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018.

40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.

Napier pled guilty to all charges and will continue to be held at the Marion County Jail.

