GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a french sculpture with possible ties to Pablo Picasso, a she-goat. In 1899 two brothers founded a foundry, sold the business in 1985 and the business inevitably closed by the french government to pay off debt by 2016.

The name of the foundry was “ Valsuani “, on this back left heel of this she-goat it has engraved ” Valsuni " and 1945 under the word.

If the creator of the she-goat meant Valsuani well during the years 1945-1952 Pablo Picasso worked at the Valsuani Foundry during that time which would bring the value of this piece up substantially. No source yet has confirmed the connection to Pablo Picasso, currently in a retail setting the she-goat is worth $500-$700.

