North Central Florida Treasures: A She-goat

Art Adkins explains the history behind a she-goat that might well be created by the great Pablo Picasso.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a french sculpture with possible ties to Pablo Picasso, a she-goat. In 1899 two brothers founded a foundry, sold the business in 1985 and the business inevitably closed by the french government to pay off debt by 2016.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: An Adze

The name of the foundry was “ Valsuani “, on this back left heel of this she-goat it has engraved ” Valsuni " and 1945 under the word.

If the creator of the she-goat meant Valsuani well during the years 1945-1952 Pablo Picasso worked at the Valsuani Foundry during that time which would bring the value of this piece up substantially. No source yet has confirmed the connection to Pablo Picasso, currently in a retail setting the she-goat is worth $500-$700.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 5
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 5
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
North Central Florida Treasures: She-goat
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 5
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 5