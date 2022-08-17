Paige’s Kitchen: Sesame Noodles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a versatile recipe that is perfect for a vegetarian or you can add your favorite protein. The great thing about this recipe is that it can be served the same day or left in the fridge and enjoyed later. Feel free to experiment by adding some fresh chopped veggies such as sweet red peppers, sliced scallions or even roasted unsalted peanuts.

You can also use udon noodles that you will find in the Asian aisle or a box of linguine pasta. Have fun with this recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients

12 ounces of udon noodles or linguine (cooked al dente and drained)

1/4 cup of soy sauce.

2 tablespoons of white sugar

4 large cloves of minced fresh garlic

2 tablespoons of unseasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons of pure toasted sesame oil

1/2 tsp of hot chili oil or red pepper flakes to taste

4 tablespoons of canola oil

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds both white and black

Directions

Cook noodles or linguine according to the package directions

Drain and set aside in a large bowl

In a separate bowl whisk together the remaining ingredients except for the sesame seeds.

Make sure the sugar is totally dissolved. If you are having problems getting the sugar dissolved, put it into the microwave on high for 30 seconds and whisk again.

Pour the sauce over the noodles and toss with the sesame seeds.

You can now add anything else you would like such as a cooked protein, vegetables , peanuts or sliced water chestnuts

Garnish with more sesame seeds and the sliced scallions for color.

