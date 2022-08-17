Paige’s Kitchen: Sesame Noodles

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a versatile recipe that is perfect for a vegetarian or you can add your favorite protein. The great thing about this recipe is that it can be served the same day or left in the fridge and enjoyed later. Feel free to experiment by adding some fresh chopped veggies such as sweet red peppers, sliced scallions or even roasted unsalted peanuts.

You can also use udon noodles that you will find in the Asian aisle or a box of linguine pasta. Have fun with this recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces of udon noodles or linguine (cooked al dente and drained)
  • 1/4 cup of soy sauce.
  • 2 tablespoons of white sugar
  • 4 large cloves of minced fresh garlic
  • 2 tablespoons of unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons of pure toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 tsp of hot chili oil or red pepper flakes to taste
  • 4 tablespoons of canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds both white and black

Directions

  • Cook noodles or linguine according to the package directions
  • Drain and set aside in a large bowl
  • In a separate bowl whisk together the remaining ingredients except for the sesame seeds.
  • Make sure the sugar is totally dissolved. If you are having problems getting the sugar dissolved, put it into the microwave on high for 30 seconds and whisk again.
  • Pour the sauce over the noodles and toss with the sesame seeds.
  • You can now add anything else you would like such as a cooked protein, vegetables , peanuts or sliced water chestnuts
  • Garnish with more sesame seeds and the sliced scallions for color.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Grilled Peaches

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, reported missing in Columbia County
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teenager
Paige's Kitchen: Sesame Noodles
Gainesville Police Department investigates carjacking (gfx)
GPD arrests two armed carjacking suspects after vehicle chase
Gainesville Police Department investigates carjacking (gfx)
GPD arrests two armed carjacking suspects after vehicle chase