Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire(GFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m.

Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the roof of the vacant building.

The fire was brought under control by a group of 14 firefighters. No one was hurt and no one was displaced.

