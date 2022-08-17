Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m.

Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the roof of the vacant building.

The fire was brought under control by a group of 14 firefighters. No one was hurt and no one was displaced.

