Tee Time Week 10: Pinson vs. The Pro (Quail Heights)

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In week 10 of Tee Time, Chris Pinson faces his second head-to-head match against a club pro.

Pinson finds himself in Lake City, squaring off against Tammy Carter-Winnett, of Quail Heights Country Club.

The two go toe-to-toe on hole No. 15. The par-3 measures about 135 yards from the white tees, with water running down the lefthand side, circling around the back and right side. There is also a bunker guarding the right side of the green to add an extra layer of protection. The green itself slopes from right to left, so to play a tee shot that can ultimately funnel down toward the hole, means having to take on the bunker and hit a nice, little draw that comes back toward the right edge of the green.

Quail Heights Country Club is a picturesque “old style” Florida course. It features water on a number of holes, and isn’t particularly long, but requires precision and accuracy on every shot to avoid trouble and score well. There’s plenty of vegetation lining the course and golfers can also see wildlife during their round. The greens aren’t enormous in size, but some are elevated, which adds to the challenge and do have generous landing areas. A good putter will enjoy trying to hole their putts, as the greens are quick and well maintained.

To book a tee time, lesson, or event at Quail Heights Country Club click here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.