UF police put out an alert to warn students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the start of the semester approaches, UF Police are warning students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus.

UFPD put out an alert Tuesday about the crime, which happened one week ago.

Officers say an unknown man went into a home on SW 9th Ave.

The Gainesville Police Department is taking the lead on the case.

UF created the public bulletin in an attempt to identify the thief.

