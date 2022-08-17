UF police put out an alert to warn students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the start of the semester approaches, UF Police are warning students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus.

UFPD put out an alert Tuesday about the crime, which happened one week ago.

Officers say an unknown man went into a home on SW 9th Ave.

TRENDING: Gainesville woman arrested for DUI with kids in the vehicle

The Gainesville Police Department is taking the lead on the case.

UF created the public bulletin in an attempt to identify the thief.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.