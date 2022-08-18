Alachua Conservation Trust awarded $7.85 million from USDA

Alachua County Conservation Trust Forest to Gulf program
Alachua County Conservation Trust Forest to Gulf program(ACT)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving nearly $8 million to a North Central Florida land conservation organization.

The Alachua Conservation Trust is one of 41 conservation projects that received money from a $197 million USDA fund. The money will go towards the trust’s Forest to Gulf Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

The Forest to Gulf program encompasses parts of Marion, Alachua, Levy, Putnam, Sumter Citrus, and Hernando counties, and contains floodplains associated with the Suwannee and Withlacoochee Rivers.

The trust was awarded $7.1 million in 2021 for its Surface to Springs RCPP project in the lower Suwannee River basin.

“We are thrilled to receive this RCPP award,” said ACT executive director Tom Kay. “As one of Florida’s fastest-growing areas, the Forest to Gulf region is in tremendous need of expanded conservation efforts, and we look forward to working with NRCS and our many partners to implement this program. It takes the combined efforts of public and private partners to implement large-scale conservation and this project provides the foundation for that effort.”

