Budweiser semi-truck catches fire, blocking lanes on U.S. 301
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - All northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were shut down as Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a semi-truck fire. Officials say one southbound lane is also blocked.
A semi-truck containing Budweiser products caught fire Thursday evening on Northwest 251st Street, north of Lawtey.
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputies say due to a fuel spill, the fire extended out away from the semi. The burning cardboard boxes also make it difficult to put out the blaze.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
