Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage.

Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Shrewsbury drove off. Officers pursued.

He led officers on a chase through man streets in Ocala including State Road 40, Baseline Road, Southeast Maricamp Road, 44th Avenue Road, 41st Court, U.S. 441, and others. A Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit joined the chase.

During the chase, Shewsbury drove recklessly, driving several other cars off the road and hitting an FWC patrol vehicle. Officer briefly lost the car on a dirt road, but deputies were able to catch back up. He drove through residential yards and struck several fences.

Near Southeast 41st Court, deputies performed a PIT maneuver stopping the vehicle. Shrewsbury got out of the car and ran. The K-9 unit was able to quickly track him down and bring him into custody. He received medical treatment for the K-9 apprehension and was taken to jail.

Shrewsbury faces numerous charges including auto theft, fleeing, resisting arrest, and six counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

