Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville

Willonte Dunn, 18, and Artavis Mallary, 18, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East University Avenue. He cocked the gun and demanded the victim’s keys.

Dunn took the keys and drove off in the stolen vehicle. Artavis Mallary, 18, followed behind in another vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later headed west on East University Avenue. Mallary was now driving the vehicle with Dunn in the passenger seat.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off. Officers say the vehicle drove recklessly at high speeds with a disregard for other vehicles and pedestrians.

A PIT maneuver was used by officers to bring the vehicle to a stop. Inside the vehicle, 26 grams of marijuana were found.

