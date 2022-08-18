Columbia County and Lake City Fire Rescue crews respond Haz-Mat call
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed a light cloud coming from a truck
The truck had pool chemicals in the bed.
The driver and deputies then noticed some odd symptoms.
Fire crews established a hot zone and started treating patients.
Lake City Fire Rescue crews worked to eliminate the active reaction.
Everyone involved was not injured.
