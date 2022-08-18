Countdown To Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly a decade, the Bell Bulldogs have been rolling over against their opponents.

Bell hasn’t had a winning season since 2013 and is 25-57 in that same span. However, this year, the Bulldogs are claiming their territory.

“We’ve put in a lot of work this summer,” said Bell senior running back Connor Hastings. “I think we’re gonna get away from that. I think we’re gonna be a more dominant team this year. Hopefully just show our worth.”

“Just been doing a lot in the weight room and on the field,” said Bell head coach Joey Whittington. “Getting the offense and defense ready. Seven on seven time, this time of year, and just working out and making sure we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

The mission for change is led by Bell’s new signal caller.

“Coming in as a new quarterback, I have to take charge of a team and build up the courage for them to trust in me and build the courage up for me to trust them as well,” said Bell senior quarterback Zack Powell. “This team has a lot of chemistry I feel like, and I feel like we’re gonna do really good this year. More than the four win team then we were last year. Hopefully we’re gonna make the playoffs.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs are working on limiting the big play. Last season, four of Bell’s six losses were by double digits.

“Last year we left some gaps open on defense and people were able to take advantage of that,” said Whittington. “If we’re able to do that then the rest will take care of itself.”

Bell competes in Class 1A Region 3. They still have to go through Lafayette and Union County, but defending state champion, Madison County is added to the mix.

Bell hopes this is the year the Bulldogs finally get out of the dog house.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.