Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.

After a few seconds, the driver then fled the scene.

The car has damage to the left rear bumper and possibly the left front bumper.

Images from the store show the driver to be a white man possibly in his seventies wearing a red shirt and tan shorts.

